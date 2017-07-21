Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Opioids & crime: Feeding off an epidemic

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
AP Photo

Updated 7 hours ago

More than 400 people, among them doctors, nurses and pharmacists — many benefiting from the nation's opioid epidemic — have been charged with trying to defraud taxpayers of more than $1 billion.

Federal prosecutors say those facing charges in busts nationwide submitted bogus claims to Medicare or Medicaid for treatments that were unnecessary or were never provided. About one-fourth of the cases specifically involved opioids.

Among the defendants are 56 doctors, authorities said. Some “wrote out more prescriptions for controlled substances than entire hospitals were writing,” said FBI acting Director Andrew McCabe.

In one case, a so-called “rehabilitation” center in Palm Beach, Fla., racked up more than $58 million in false treatments and drugs. The center reportedly lured drug addicts using gift cards and visits to strip clubs.

In too many of these cases, addiction and its accompanying crimes began with a legally prescribed painkiller. It's estimated that four out of five new heroin addicts got started with prescription pain pills, according to Chuck Rosenberg, acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Opioid prescription regulation and law enforcement can only go so far. Meanwhile drug-overdose deaths continue to rise. Ultimately people, themselves, young or old, have to ask whether a prescribed pain pill is necessary — or worth the risk of addiction.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.