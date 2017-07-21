Opioids & crime: Feeding off an epidemic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 400 people, among them doctors, nurses and pharmacists — many benefiting from the nation's opioid epidemic — have been charged with trying to defraud taxpayers of more than $1 billion.

Federal prosecutors say those facing charges in busts nationwide submitted bogus claims to Medicare or Medicaid for treatments that were unnecessary or were never provided. About one-fourth of the cases specifically involved opioids.

Among the defendants are 56 doctors, authorities said. Some “wrote out more prescriptions for controlled substances than entire hospitals were writing,” said FBI acting Director Andrew McCabe.

In one case, a so-called “rehabilitation” center in Palm Beach, Fla., racked up more than $58 million in false treatments and drugs. The center reportedly lured drug addicts using gift cards and visits to strip clubs.

In too many of these cases, addiction and its accompanying crimes began with a legally prescribed painkiller. It's estimated that four out of five new heroin addicts got started with prescription pain pills, according to Chuck Rosenberg, acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Opioid prescription regulation and law enforcement can only go so far. Meanwhile drug-overdose deaths continue to rise. Ultimately people, themselves, young or old, have to ask whether a prescribed pain pill is necessary — or worth the risk of addiction.