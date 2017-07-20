Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Permitting & fracking: Pa. needs to catch up

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
A drilling rig is set up to tap gas from a Marcellus shale gas field in the Susquehanna County township of Springville, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Forget about a Pennsylvania shale gas severance tax. The state won't have the fracking industry to go after, tax-wise, if recently documented permitting delays continue to bog down drilling.

Carl Carlson, Range Resources' director of government affairs, recently detailed those delays for the House State Government Committee and what they mean for the commonwealth's drilling operators. When the estimated waiting period is double or sometimes triple what's expected, “Operators that have drilling opportunities in other states where they hold permits will allocate capital to those areas. If those other areas are not in proximity to Pennsylvania, rigs can be permanently lost to the region.”

According to Mr. Carlson, the wait for an erosion and sediment-control permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection's Southwest District has more than doubled, from 101 days in 2013 to 263 days in 2017. The supposed 45-day statutory limit for oil- or gas-drilling permits in the Southwest District today is twice and even three times the specified period, he said. And a “typical review” for an air permit for gas compressors and processing plants is now six months or more — well beyond the 30 days allowed for a review, Carlson said.

Trouble is, as the Bureau of Oil and Gas expands, so do the permitting wait times, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.

Nobody's suggesting that Pennsylvania lower its environmental standards. But regulators need to catch up to other states that enforce comparable standards — but enable reasonable permitting.

