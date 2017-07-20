Laurels & Lances

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
The Alfred Angelo Bridal shop in Monroeville was closed July 13, 2017.

Lance: To leaving brides-to-be in the lurch. Their wedding days, which should be the happiest days of their lives, have been reprehensibly spoiled by the Alfred Angelo Bridal chain's abrupt bankruptcy filing and closure late last week. With the company offering only an email address to contact, the fate of wedding dresses ordered — and in at least some cases, paid for — through stores in Monroeville and Ross is uncertain. And anything customers get out of the bankruptcy proceedings won't come close to making up for their heartaches and hassles — which are the chain's fault, not theirs.

On the “Watch List”: Roma reaction. Members of this stateless Eastern European ethnic minority have settled lately in California Borough. A petition against housing “illegal immigrants” there is off-base — they're here legally . And despite rumors, borough police say none of them face any criminal charges. How California residents — many with immigrant ancestors — receive these immigrants shapes how their borough is perceived. Spreading falsehoods helps no one.

Laurel: To a good-hearted youth baseball tournament. Congenital heart disease already has meant two open-heart surgeries and a transplant waiting-list spot for Nico Salvio, 8, who loves the game. He can't run or field but can bat for his Southwest Greensburg recreation team. Every penny raised by a six-team tournament held there a week ago is going toward Nico's Warriors, the group his family set up to help defray his medical bills. Kudos to all involved for their charitable endeavors — and best wishes to Nico for a long, happy, healthy life.

