Editorials

State System disconnect: Tuition hikes & free rides

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A student walks across the lawn outside of the Natali Student Center at California University of Pennsylvania. (Trib photo)

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education paid a consultant $400,000 to recommend structural changes to address its six-year enrollment decline, expected to continue this fall, and accompanying financial woes. The consultant warned that tuition hikes could put the 14 PASSHE schools beyond the reach of the working-class families they're charged with serving. Yet base tuition is rising 3.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the PASSHE's California University of Pennsylvania offers any Pennsylvanian age 60 or older free tuition covering for-credit classes toward degrees.

If students younger than 60 aren't demanding that PASSHE's leaders explain this obvious disconnect, they should. And Cal U. students should demand that Larry Maggi, who chairs Cal U.'s trustees, explain why the university or any PASSHE school charges anyone tuition if, as he says, the 60+CAP program “doesn't really cost us anything.”

Not that the 60+CAP program necessarily is bad or should be eliminated. Indeed, it's quite the boon for older students pursuing bachelor's and master's degrees amid late-career job transitions. And whatever the 56 students who've enrolled in 60+CAP over the last three years have cost, it likely won't bankrupt Cal U. or the PASSHE.

But the PASSHE at least owes all its tuition-paying students an explanation of how it reconciles hiking their costs with Cal U. giving its 60+CAP students tuition-free rides. And all involved should consider what this disconnect might say about the PASSHE's wider problems.

