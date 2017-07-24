Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Thomas Foy of Berlin is rescued from the Quecreek Mine in the early morning hours of July 28, 2002. (Trib photo)

15 years later: The Quecreek Mine accident that trapped nine miners in a flooded chamber about 260 feet underground for more than three days opened a lot of eyes to mine safety and inaccurate mapping. But just as important, the miners and their rescuers provided a testament to the indomitable human spirit. “Americans can do amazing feats when we pull together as humans, shoulder to shoulder,” says Bill Arnold, a dairy farmer and executive director of the Quecreek Mine Rescue Foundation. Now's as good a time as any for that reminder.

Driving away home buyers: Pittsburgh cannot tax itself to the provision of more affordable housing. We refer to a proposal to create new housing and to rehab older homes, which in part calls for raising the city real estate transfer tax 1 percentage point. But raising the tax from 4 percent of a property's sale price to 5 percent will only discourage prospective buyers — and that won't help any income group. For good reason, some councilors aren't buying the sales pitch for a higher tax.

Lowly thievery: It doesn't get much lower than stealing from a volunteer fire company. The latest allegation of thievery is directed against Jeffrey S. Tickerhoof, 47, of Penn Township, a former member of the Harrison City Fire Department, who authorities say pocketed more than $3,000 in booking payments for a banquet hall. A system of checks and balances is a must for collecting any money for any purpose.

