Sunday pops
Updated 3 hours ago
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is becoming a landing spot for another well-connected Democrat leaving a prominent statewide office. In February, Sean Logan, a former state senator from Plum, left his $28,500-a-year post as Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission chairman to join the gaming board. Now, per PennLive, it's Kathy Manderino, a former state representative from the Philadelphia area, who's leaving her $155,000-a-year post as state Labor & Industry secretary, effective Aug. 1, for the board. Gaming Control Board members make $145,000 a year, so Mr. Logan got a big pay hike, but Ms. Manderino's taking a $10,000 pay cut. … The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix last weekend in Schenley Park generated lots of positive online comments after auto-enthusiast website Jalopnik posted race photos — praise for the event, its participants and attendees, and the money it raises for the Autism Society of Pittsburgh and Allegheny Valley School. Mentioned was a display of self-driving Volvos that Uber's testing in the city, which begs a question: Come 2117, when these self-driving Volvos will be “vintage,” will crowds flock to see them race autonomously through the park? ... Finally, another question-begging fact noted in a PennLive story about a state Superior Court panel overturning the impeding-traffic conviction of a man pulled over for doing 48 mph in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 84: The Pennsylvania Turnpike's minimum speed is 15 mph “below the posted speed limit.” The question: Who's ever seen a tractor-trailer pulled over for crawling up a turnpike hill well below the minimum speed limit?