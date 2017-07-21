Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 21, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, waves from the cabin of a firetruck during a 'Made in America' product showcase featuring items created in each of the 50 states, Monday, July 17, 2017, on the South Lawn of the White House. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

“With modest fanfare, the White House launched Made in America Week on Monday. … (O)ne cannot make old jobs ‘return' with protectionist policies. ... The key is to look not backward at how to keep every company's manufacturing in the U.S. but forward at how to develop and augment America's advantages so manufacturers want to operate here.”

— from a Washington Examiner editorial

“The president owes it to (his children) not to put them in troubled water over their heads. He should repay their loyalty by sending them home to run the family business. A swamp full of alligators is no place for worthy progeny.”

— Wesley Pruden, The Washington Times

“Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania explained why Republicans are having such trouble with health care. Speaking at a town hall during the July 4 recess, Toomey said, ‘I didn't expect Donald Trump to win. I think most of my colleagues didn't. So we didn't expect to be in this situation.'”

— Matthew Continetti, The Washington Free Beacon

“If Republicans can't pass what is, in relative terms, a generous version of (an ObamaCare) repeal bill, it's hard to see how they are going to get a more stringent version over the hump ... . If the current fight isn't completely over, it's certainly closer to the end of the end than the end of the beginning. We may well be witnessing one of the greatest political whiffs of our time.”

— Rich Lowry, National Review's The Corner

