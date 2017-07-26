Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Steelers Training Camp grounds crew members Andy Lipinski paints numbers onto Chuck Noll Field at St. Vincent College as co-worker Phillip Mahr carries the templates. (Trib Photo)

Updated 16 minutes ago

No one should be surprised that the trial of Alex Hribal, charged with stabbing 20 students and a security guard at Franklin Regional High School, has been delayed again — this time to at least September. People should be angered. We've lost count of how many delays have pushed back justice for the victims of this 2014 attack. Consider their stake in this case — and get on with it. ... The unfolding folly of the government's bungled intrusion into health care is exposed once again in unending insurance rate hikes for unfortunates trapped in the ObamaCare marketplace. Five insurers that sell Affordable Care Act plans in Pennsylvania are requesting increases next year averaging almost 9 percent for individual plans, the Trib reports. Highmark Inc. is requesting increases of 9.3 to 23.9 percent while UPMC Health Plan is seeking increases of 3.1 to 13.14 percent. Never mind the curious disparity in the requested rate hikes. Unfortunately people never stop paying for government's egregious mistakes — among which ObamaCare is a standout. ... On a more positive note, there's a refreshing feeling of excitement in the air as the Pittsburgh Steelers today report to St. Vincent College for their 52nd consecutive training camp. Joining them will be a respectable segment of fans at 14 public practices, along with the team's annual night practice Aug. 4 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. It's a great shot in the arm for the local economy and a fine opportunity for Steelers Nation to come out and support the team.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.