The Thursday wrap
Updated 16 minutes ago
No one should be surprised that the trial of Alex Hribal, charged with stabbing 20 students and a security guard at Franklin Regional High School, has been delayed again — this time to at least September. People should be angered. We've lost count of how many delays have pushed back justice for the victims of this 2014 attack. Consider their stake in this case — and get on with it. ... The unfolding folly of the government's bungled intrusion into health care is exposed once again in unending insurance rate hikes for unfortunates trapped in the ObamaCare marketplace. Five insurers that sell Affordable Care Act plans in Pennsylvania are requesting increases next year averaging almost 9 percent for individual plans, the Trib reports. Highmark Inc. is requesting increases of 9.3 to 23.9 percent while UPMC Health Plan is seeking increases of 3.1 to 13.14 percent. Never mind the curious disparity in the requested rate hikes. Unfortunately people never stop paying for government's egregious mistakes — among which ObamaCare is a standout. ... On a more positive note, there's a refreshing feeling of excitement in the air as the Pittsburgh Steelers today report to St. Vincent College for their 52nd consecutive training camp. Joining them will be a respectable segment of fans at 14 public practices, along with the team's annual night practice Aug. 4 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. It's a great shot in the arm for the local economy and a fine opportunity for Steelers Nation to come out and support the team.