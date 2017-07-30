Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

U.N. Watch: Another slap at Israel

Tribune-Review | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 29 minutes ago

The anti-Israel bias that permeates Turtle Bay was on full display when the U.N.'s so-called cultural organization declared the Tombs of the Patriarchs in the West Bank town of Hebron a Palestinian world heritage site.

As determined in a secret-ballot vote of 12-3 with six abstentions, the decision by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization entirely ignored Israel's claim to the site, which is part of the territory captured by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War. Muslims revere the same site as the Ibrahimi Mosque.

UNESCO had no “cultural” interest in advancing this vote — for one side or the other. In effect, it gives Palestinians the upper hand in any future negotiations over this West Bank site.

“Not a Jewish site?” remarked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Who is buried there? Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca and Leah — our patriarchs and matriarchs!”

Of course, this is the same U.N. agency that in September adopted a resolution that negates the Jewish connection to holy sites in Jerusalem.

More than just another nose-thumb, UNESCO's latest outrage further fragments relations between Israelis and Palestinians and sets back the prospect for peace. “And it further discredits an already highly questionable U.N. agency,” U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said.

Obviously the Trump administration's call for the U.N. to dial back its hatred of all things Israel has fallen on deaf ears. And that should dial back America's U.N. funding.

