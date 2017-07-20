Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances
Lance: To leaving brides-to-be in the lurch. Their wedding days, which should be the happiest days of their lives, have been reprehensibly spoiled by the Alfred Angelo Bridal chain's abrupt bankruptcy filing and closure late last week. With the company offering only an email address to contact, the fate of wedding dresses ordered — and in at least some cases, paid for — through stores in Monroeville and Ross is uncertain. And anything customers get out of the bankruptcy proceedings won't come close to making up for their heartaches and hassles — which are the chain's fault, not theirs.
On the “Watch List”: Roma reaction. Members of this stateless Eastern European ethnic minority have settled lately in California Borough. A petition against housing “illegal immigrants” there is off-base — they're here legally . And despite rumors, borough police say none of them face any criminal charges. How California residents — many with immigrant ancestors — receive these immigrants shapes how their borough is perceived. Spreading falsehoods helps no one.
Laurel: To feisty raccoon fighter Dan Waldenville. The Arnold resident would not give up when a raccoon attacked him outside his home Monday. The raccoon punctured him on his forehead but Waldenville fought back. He grabbed a hammer and hit the animal not once, but three times. We only wish someone would've filmed that.