Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

The Russian sanctions bill: Seize the opportunity

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 24, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Anthony Scaramucci,the new communications director, conduct the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House last week. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Updated 13 minutes ago

It's showtime for Congress and the White House as bipartisan legislation that beefs up sanctions against Russia — and curtails the president's authority to lift them — advances on Capitol Hill amid mixed signals from the Trump administration.

The bill, which includes penalties against Iran and North Korea, lists specific targets, such as the head of Moscow's military intelligence, and expands sanctions to the mining, railway and energy sectors of the Russian economy, The Washington Times reports. And unlike a presidential executive order, these sanctions would be considerably harder to lift.

Yet what should be a clearly focused response from the White House instead emerged blurry on Sunday, as President Trump's new press secretary said the president supports the bill while Anthony Scaramucci, Mr. Trump's new communications director, said the president had not yet made up his mind. Mr. Scaramucci subsequently texted, “Go with what Sarah (Huckabee Sanders) is saying as I am new to the information.”

And, per usual, a Sunday tweet from Trump didn't exactly clear up matters: “As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!”

Team Trump has a chance, finally, to get out ahead of the alleged Russian nexus that has dogged his administration since Day One. Given Russia's record of late, including aggression in Ukraine and cyberattacks in the U.S., Trump should seize the opportunity.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.