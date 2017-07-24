The Russian sanctions bill: Seize the opportunity

It's showtime for Congress and the White House as bipartisan legislation that beefs up sanctions against Russia — and curtails the president's authority to lift them — advances on Capitol Hill amid mixed signals from the Trump administration.

The bill, which includes penalties against Iran and North Korea, lists specific targets, such as the head of Moscow's military intelligence, and expands sanctions to the mining, railway and energy sectors of the Russian economy, The Washington Times reports. And unlike a presidential executive order, these sanctions would be considerably harder to lift.

Yet what should be a clearly focused response from the White House instead emerged blurry on Sunday, as President Trump's new press secretary said the president supports the bill while Anthony Scaramucci, Mr. Trump's new communications director, said the president had not yet made up his mind. Mr. Scaramucci subsequently texted, “Go with what Sarah (Huckabee Sanders) is saying as I am new to the information.”

And, per usual, a Sunday tweet from Trump didn't exactly clear up matters: “As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!”

Team Trump has a chance, finally, to get out ahead of the alleged Russian nexus that has dogged his administration since Day One. Given Russia's record of late, including aggression in Ukraine and cyberattacks in the U.S., Trump should seize the opportunity.