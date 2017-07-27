Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Syringes left by drug users amid the opioid crisis are turning up everywhere. (AP photo)

Lance: To addiction's dangerous detritus. Used syringes, with needles contaminated by potentially deadly opioids and/or diseases, increasingly litter the region's landscape, endangering roadside cleanup groups, trash and recycling collectors, police, EMS workers and others. See a discarded syringe? Leave it alone and notify authorities. Stuck by a used needle? Seek emergency-room help. Syringes do have legitimate uses, but we doubt diabetics' insulin shots are behind this disturbing trend.

Laurel: To working things out for mutual benefit. Monroeville-based driller Huntley & Huntley Inc., needing leased land that's home to Penn Township's police shooting range for a new well pad's erosion and sediment control, will spend about $200,000 to build a new range nearby. The township has waived a permit fee and $50,000 bond that the new-range project otherwise would require. It's good to see a driller and a municipality act as good neighbors.

An observation: Cable TV's Lifetime gave Pittsburgh native Abby Lee Miller, the former “Dance Moms” star, a two-hour special about her final days before beginning her yearlong prison sentence for federal bankruptcy fraud. TLC plans a one-hour special about Richland's Evancho family, including global singing sensation Jackie, 17, and transgender-activist sister Juliet, 19. Hopefully, glamorizing the disgraced Ms. Miller similarly to the Evanchos won't lead young viewers to presume that crime is just as valid a path to fame as talent.

