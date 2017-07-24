Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes
Earthshaking news? Word that Delmont-based Penneco Environmental Solutions plans to convert an old natural gas well in Plum into a wastewater injection well is raising some eyebrows. The water, waste from hydraulic fracking for natural gas, is a problem because sewage treatment plants aren't equipped to handle it. Injecting it deep underground is a viable solution but, with studies in two states now linking such injections to local earthquakes, it'll be interesting to see how the court of public opinion rules.
Ninety-nine bottles of beer on the wall ... : When Pennsylvania decided to allow beer sales in convenience and grocery stores, beer distributors were rightly concerned they could be seeing the end of their days. Well, it appears quite the contrary has happened. Instead of cutting into distributors' business, the ability to buy a small quantity of beer is helping distributors' bottom line. They report increased sales that many attribute to consumers “testing” beer to see if they like it, then heading to a distributor for cases of their favorites. More evidence that a free market, with healthy competition, helps everyone.
More opioid dangers: As if the crime and stress on the nation's health care system weren't enough, the opioid-addiction crisis has another dirty side: discarded syringes. They pose a serious risk to anyone who encounters them not only for the potentially fatal traces of drugs they might have but also from the blood-borne diseases they can transmit. And the growing epidemic means used syringes are showing up in parks, playgrounds and sidewalks. Teach your kids to treat them like guns — don't touch and tell an adult right away.