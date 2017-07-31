Tuesday takes
An offer they can't refuse: It sounds like a mob order during Prohibition: Popular-brand liquor suppliers have the “opportunity” to lower product-acquisition costs to the monopolistic Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board or face retail price increases. This, because of a numbskull reform that allows the PLCB to charge different markups on products. Ultimately the public pays. That's another reason to get state government out of the booze business, bag and baggage.
Tapped again: Another abandoned building. A suspicious fire. And once again Jeannette taxpayers will get stuck with the bill in the aftermath of a blaze at Jeannette's former Fort Pitt Brewery, owned by late businessman Frank Trigona — who accrued at least $471,000 in delinquent property taxes. Last year's collapse of an abandoned building on Clay Avenue cost the city about $277,000. As long as absentee property owners have the wiggle room to dump their properties — and responsibilities — taxpayers will continue to get tapped for their disregard.
Keeping it green: To help ensure erosion control at its South Huntingdon construction site for a new, gas-fired power plant, Tenaska is using a hydroseeding process on sloped areas surrounding the site to hold the soil in place. That's an encouraging sign as the 23-acre site is developed. And it also shows Tenaska, in building what will be a substantial facility, is doing what's necessary to be, and we trust, remain, a good neighbor.