Editorials

10 dead in Texas: Illegal immigration's toll

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Abuse of America's broken immigration system is exposed in sickening detail in the deaths of at least 10 aliens, who authorities say were among more than 90 packed into a sweltering hot tractor-trailer truck stopped at a Wal-Mart in San Antonio, Texas.

Reportedly the immigrants — some of whom smugglers had stashed in safe houses, others who had crossed into the U.S. by raft — were loaded into a dark, unrefrigerated trailer in the Texas border town of Laredo for the 150-mile trip to San Antonio. The trucker, who said he didn't know anyone was in the trailer, faces a barrage of charges.

A similar tragedy unfolded in May 2003 when authorities found 19 bodies in a milk trailer abandoned at a truck stop near Victoria, Texas.

Smuggling human beings under horrific conditions is akin to slavery. Yet it's perpetuated, in no small measure, by the belief among illegal aliens that once they reach America, they'll be home free to enjoy a higher standard of living. The disarray of America's immigration laws and uneven enforcement only add to that perception.

“Sanctuary cities entice people to believe they can come to America and Texas and live outside the law,” said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Immigration enforcement isn't simplistically about keeping immigrants out of America. It's about eliminating the incentive to cross the border illegally, even to the point of risking one's life. And shutting down despicable smugglers who traffic profitably in human beings.

