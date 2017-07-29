Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and fellow justices watch as Neil Gorsuch signs the Constitutional Oath after Roberts administered the oath in a private ceremony in the justices' conference room at the Supreme Court. (AP photo)

Worried about automation and artificial intelligence devastating jobs? Take heart: Based on data from “alternative assets industry” intelligence firm Preqin, CNBC reports that in the hedge-fund industry, human-generated strategies' 5.99-percent return on investments in 2017's first half was almost double computer-generated strategies' 3.17 percent. There may yet be hope for humanity. ... U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is tackling more than just jurisprudence. A tradition involving the court's most junior member that dates to Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's 1981 appointment has him serving with rank-and-file employees on the committee overseeing — what else? — the high court's cafeteria, according to The Wall Street Journal. With “no other eateries within convenient walking distance,” the court's 400-plus employees rely on the public cafeteria, which funds cookouts, parties and outings. The Washington Post gave it a failing grade in 2010 reviews of government cafeterias, and The Journal says various unnamed justices have complained about its food over the years. Mr. Justice Gorsuch does have a tough act to follow, though: His cafeteria-committee predecessor, Justice Elena Kagan, added a frozen yogurt machine. ... CNNMoney reports North Korea “abruptly canceled” its second annual beer festival last week. Only elites likely get to enjoy what's produced by a defunct British brewery that North Korea bought and shipped to Pyongyang in the early 2000s. So, pour a cold one for North Korea's oppressed masses, who no doubt could really use a drink.

