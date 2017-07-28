Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 28, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, accompanied by, from left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, speaks in a park in Berryville, Va., where Democrats unveiled their new agenda. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

“The Democrats have unveiled their new slogan: a ‘Better Deal.' … (I)t is just amazing how the New Deal remains an organizing principle ... for Democrats almost a century later. I mean, the word ‘Deal' is hardly subtle.”

— Jonah Goldberg, National Review's The Corner

“It was (President) Trump's business ties that led to the infamous meeting between shady Kremlin operatives and Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort. ... Trump could still arrange for the blind sale of his hard assets. If for no other reason, it might avoid another headache like the one caused by Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting.”

— from a Washington Examiner editorial

“(New White House communications director Anthony) Scaramucci was asked by reporters ... about the reported firing of assistant press secretary Michael Short ... . ‘This is the problem with the leaking,' Scaramucci said. ‘This is actually a terrible thing.' ... The news of Short's firing was first reported by Politico, which cited Scaramucci himself as its source.”

— Alex Griswold, The Washington Free Beacon

“(A)ttacking (Jeff) Sessions may be one of the few things that could alienate both Trump's core supporters and Republicans in Congress. Trump ... seems determined to drive away the few allies he has left. Other Trump appointees and supporters should ... get clear of this failing administration before he turns on them next.”

— Daniel Larison, The American Conservative

