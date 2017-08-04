Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Ethanol bill sputters: The wrong mix

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Legislation to vastly expand ethanol's mix in the nation's fuel supply has run out of gas, as rightfully it should.

The bill to increase the availability of gas containing 15-percent ethanol likely won't be revisited until Congress returns from its summer break — if then.

Unlike most legislation on Capitol Hill these days, support for corn-based ethanol primarily falls along regional, not political, lines, as determined by those states that directly benefit from its production. Enabling what's been called the government's “moonshine business” is the Renewable Fuel Standard, which mandates ethanol's blend in the nation's fuel supply. The common mix now is 10-percent ethanol, although 29 states offer E15.

Never mind valid concerns over engine damage for vehicles and boats that can't handle the higher concentration. Over the years the vocal chorus against ethanol has grown to include various environmental groups, the American Motorcycle Association, the National Taxpayers Union and BoatUS, according to The Washington Times.

Instead of boosting the ethanol percentage on the pretense of enhancing consumers' choices, Congress should instead review (and preferably repeal) the Renewable Fuel Standard, which got dumped on consumers back in 2007.

If, indeed, more fuel choices is the rationale for increasing ethanol's concentration, eliminate the government mandate and let consumers, themselves, decide whether they want this corny fuel in their gas tanks.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.