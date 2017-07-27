Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Lance: To Fawn Township officials. The rural community is 20 years behind on updating its comprehensive plan. Such plans, which lay out zoning and land-use regulations, are crucial to planning and controlling development. We know Fawn is a small town and all officials, supervisors and planning commission members, alike, are volunteers. But some things simply have to get done.

Laurel: To the Flea and Farmers Market in Natrona Heights. Heather Adams and company hold the market every Monday through October, but the market is more than just a way for locals to ply their wares and produce. Money vendors pay to rent space at the market goes to various charities. So far this year, they've raised almost $1,000.

On the “Watch list”:

• Allegheny Health Network: The health care company and parent to Allegheny Valley Hospital surprised even itself with almost $13 million in operating profits for the first half of the year. That's good since they were predicting a $20 million loss for that period. But with Congress fiddling with health care and giant UPMC always looking to expand its market share, we'll hold off on declaring AHN out of the woods just yet.

• Plum's injection well: Penneco Environmental Solutions wants a permit to inject fracking wastewater into a dormant gas well in Plum near the Murrysville border. The company, EPA and state environmental officials say its the best way to get rid of the salty water. But numerous environmental groups in at least two other states say there is a link between such disposal and small earthquakes, not to mention groundwater contamination.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.