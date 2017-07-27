Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Lance: To Fawn Township officials. The rural community is 20 years behind on updating its comprehensive plan. Such plans, which lay out zoning and land-use regulations, are crucial to planning and controlling development. We know Fawn is a small town and all officials, supervisors and planning commission members, alike, are volunteers. But some things simply have to get done.

Laurel: To the Flea and Farmers Market in Natrona Heights. Heather Adams and company hold the market every Monday through October, but the market is more than just a way for locals to ply their wares and produce. Money vendors pay to rent space at the market goes to various charities. So far this year, they've raised almost $1,000.

On the “Watch list”:

• Allegheny Health Network: The health care company and parent to Allegheny Valley Hospital surprised even itself with almost $13 million in operating profits for the first half of the year. That's good since they were predicting a $20 million loss for that period. But with Congress fiddling with health care and giant UPMC always looking to expand its market share, we'll hold off on declaring AHN out of the woods just yet.

• Plum's injection well: Penneco Environmental Solutions wants a permit to inject fracking wastewater into a dormant gas well in Plum near the Murrysville border. The company, EPA and state environmental officials say its the best way to get rid of the salty water. But numerous environmental groups in at least two other states say there is a link between such disposal and small earthquakes, not to mention groundwater contamination.