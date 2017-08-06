Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

U.N. Watch: A non-deterrent

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
North Korean soldiers turn and look toward leader Kim Jong Un as they carry packs marked with the nuclear symbol. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

Updated 2 hours ago

In a leap of faith — but a broad step from reality — more than 120 non-nuclear nations have approved a first-of-its-kind United Nations treaty banning nuclear weapons, but without a single vote from any nuclear-armed countries.

The pact will be open for signatures this fall and supposedly will come into “force” after 50 countries ratify it. But that won't defuse a single nuclear warhead.

Absent any effectual verification provisions, this feel-good exercise fails abysmally to address the real and present threat of rogue nations, namely North Korea, which madly rattles its nuclear saber while advancing its ballistic missile testing.

Attempting to restore a modicum of sensibility, Britain, France and the U.S. issued a joint statement noting that such a treaty “disregards the realities of the international security environment” and conflicts with nuclear deterrence efforts, which have kept the world safe for more than 70 years.

Rather than promote any sense of security, the treaty “will do the exact opposite by creating even more divisions at a time when the world needs to remain united in the face of growing threats,” according to the allies. Recent threats, we would add, that Turtle Bay has been ineffectual in addressing.

The U.N.'s role is and should remain nuclear deterrence, especially as this applies to rogue nations. Attempting to stuff the nuclear genie into a nonexistent bottle is a potentially dangerous exercise in futility.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.