U.N. Watch: A non-deterrent

In a leap of faith — but a broad step from reality — more than 120 non-nuclear nations have approved a first-of-its-kind United Nations treaty banning nuclear weapons, but without a single vote from any nuclear-armed countries.

The pact will be open for signatures this fall and supposedly will come into “force” after 50 countries ratify it. But that won't defuse a single nuclear warhead.

Absent any effectual verification provisions, this feel-good exercise fails abysmally to address the real and present threat of rogue nations, namely North Korea, which madly rattles its nuclear saber while advancing its ballistic missile testing.

Attempting to restore a modicum of sensibility, Britain, France and the U.S. issued a joint statement noting that such a treaty “disregards the realities of the international security environment” and conflicts with nuclear deterrence efforts, which have kept the world safe for more than 70 years.

Rather than promote any sense of security, the treaty “will do the exact opposite by creating even more divisions at a time when the world needs to remain united in the face of growing threats,” according to the allies. Recent threats, we would add, that Turtle Bay has been ineffectual in addressing.

The U.N.'s role is and should remain nuclear deterrence, especially as this applies to rogue nations. Attempting to stuff the nuclear genie into a nonexistent bottle is a potentially dangerous exercise in futility.