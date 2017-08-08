Rolling back a power grab: What's clean & clear

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Trump hasn't yet “drained the swamp” but he is moving forward to flush an onerous federal water rule that bogs down states' and private property owners' rights.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army have published a notice in the Federal Register seeking to repeal the controversial 2015 Waters of the United States rule, which opened up a 30-day public comment period.

And in a torrent of predictable criticism, environmental groups lashed out at the regulatory rollback, calling it a disaster and a threat to clean water — even though the Obama administration rule, which would grossly expand federal oversight, hasn't yet been implemented.

What Team Trump is seeking to rescind is a pending EPA overreach that would give the feds control over virtually every stream, creek and private-property puddle. That's why 31 states and a coalition of about 100 members of Congress challenged the invasive power grab in federal court, which stayed the expanded water rule.

Repealing that rule upholds the status quo while “minimizing regulatory uncertainty and showing due regard for the rules of Congress and the States under the Constitution,” according to the EPA statement.

Nobody's turning back the clock on clean water. Nor is it in any state's interest to do so. What's polluted is the ploy that would give the federal government veto power over state authority and private property owners' rights.