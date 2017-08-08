Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Rolling back a power grab: What's clean & clear

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
This June 2015 photo shows a dry water ditch next to a corn field in Cordova, Md. A federal judge in North Dakota blocked an Obama administration rule, which would have given the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers authority to protect some streams, tributaries and wetlands under the Clean Water Act. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Updated 3 hours ago

President Trump hasn't yet “drained the swamp” but he is moving forward to flush an onerous federal water rule that bogs down states' and private property owners' rights.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army have published a notice in the Federal Register seeking to repeal the controversial 2015 Waters of the United States rule, which opened up a 30-day public comment period.

And in a torrent of predictable criticism, environmental groups lashed out at the regulatory rollback, calling it a disaster and a threat to clean water — even though the Obama administration rule, which would grossly expand federal oversight, hasn't yet been implemented.

What Team Trump is seeking to rescind is a pending EPA overreach that would give the feds control over virtually every stream, creek and private-property puddle. That's why 31 states and a coalition of about 100 members of Congress challenged the invasive power grab in federal court, which stayed the expanded water rule.

Repealing that rule upholds the status quo while “minimizing regulatory uncertainty and showing due regard for the rules of Congress and the States under the Constitution,” according to the EPA statement.

Nobody's turning back the clock on clean water. Nor is it in any state's interest to do so. What's polluted is the ploy that would give the federal government veto power over state authority and private property owners' rights.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.