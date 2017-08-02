Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kyle Hodges
Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha stands next to autopsy tables in the coroner's office. (Trib photo)

People who say they believe in man-made climate change aren't necessarily changing their behaviors, based on a new YouGov survey. Accordingly, 66 percent of climate-change believers said they haven't changed their meat-eating habits one bite, even though commercial beef production reportedly creates more greenhouse gas annually than automobiles. Not that fuel use matters to Gang Green: 54 percent of the believers haven't changed their gas consumption, either. So, everybody else has to do his/her share? ... As if we needed any more grim statistics about fatal drug overdoses in Westmoreland County and surrounding areas, there's this: Westmoreland commissioners had to come up with more than $11,000 to buy more autopsy tables to handle the influx at the county forensics center. Coroner Ken Bacha said they're using stretchers to keep bodies because of the space crunch. And Mr. Bacha said he believes the number of fatal overdoses in 2017 will be higher than last year. Here's looking forward to a future date when county resources dedicated to drug-overdose deaths will be reduced. ... An 80 percent drop in food-stamp recipients in Westmoreland County (and a 78 percent decline in Allegheny County) follows the March 1, 2016, reinstatement of the work rule for able-bodied adults; the rule had been waived during the recession. Former recipients who found work along with self-sufficiency and independence deserve credit. Here's to richer, more productive lives raised up by the values of work.

