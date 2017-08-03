Laurels & Lances
Updated 4 hours ago
Lance: To an ex-trooper's courtroom audacity. A federal jury convicted Steven P. Grados, 51, of Monongahela, a retired state trooper, of two counts of mail fraud and one count of forgery and counterfeiting for forging a deceased federal judge's signature on a court document to avoid paying part of his pension to his ex-wife. Yet at sentencing, he sought leniency based on his law-enforcement background, prompting prosecutors to note he'd testified falsely. For his disgraceful behavior, he'll serve an appropriately stiff 46 months in prison and pay a $7,500 fine.
On the “Watch List”: Plum schools' sex-abuse lawsuit settlements. Federal-court records show the district has settled a civil-rights lawsuit filed by a woman victimized at age 17 by a now-imprisoned teacher — but don't disclose the amount. That denies taxpayers their say about the deal before it's done and keeps them in the dark afterward. With another victim's lawsuit pending, when will Plum taxpayers know what all this litigation's costing them?
An observation: The South Greensburg Park Commission this week unveiled preliminary park improvement plans and admirably sought public input. It's been about three years since residents' outrage halted tree-cutting in the park. The borough returned the contractor's $10,000 fee (but received $4,200 for lumber already cut), and the controversy prompted the commission's creation. Had South Greensburg been as open then as it is now, considerable controversy could have been avoided — and maybe a few trees could have been saved.