Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Erica Dietz | Trib Total Media
Plum High School teacher Joseph Ruggieri, charged with having sex with a student, is escorted out of the Plum police station in June 2015. (Trib photo)

Updated 4 hours ago

Lance: To an ex-trooper's courtroom audacity. A federal jury convicted Steven P. Grados, 51, of Monongahela, a retired state trooper, of two counts of mail fraud and one count of forgery and counterfeiting for forging a deceased federal judge's signature on a court document to avoid paying part of his pension to his ex-wife. Yet at sentencing, he sought leniency based on his law-enforcement background, prompting prosecutors to note he'd testified falsely. For his disgraceful behavior, he'll serve an appropriately stiff 46 months in prison and pay a $7,500 fine.

On the “Watch List”: Plum schools' sex-abuse lawsuit settlements. Federal-court records show the district has settled a civil-rights lawsuit filed by a woman victimized at age 17 by a now-imprisoned teacher — but don't disclose the amount. That denies taxpayers their say about the deal before it's done and keeps them in the dark afterward. With another victim's lawsuit pending, when will Plum taxpayers know what all this litigation's costing them?

An observation: The South Greensburg Park Commission this week unveiled preliminary park improvement plans and admirably sought public input. It's been about three years since residents' outrage halted tree-cutting in the park. The borough returned the contractor's $10,000 fee (but received $4,200 for lumber already cut), and the controversy prompted the commission's creation. Had South Greensburg been as open then as it is now, considerable controversy could have been avoided — and maybe a few trees could have been saved.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.