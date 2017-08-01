The FCA-UAW scandal: Reason to reject union
Updated 1 hour ago
Here's hoping workers at Nissan's assembly plant in Canton, Miss., who vote on United Auto Workers representation this week, are aware of the union's alleged role in what Automotive News calls “a scandal that could eclipse most others in recent automotive history.”
A federal indictment contends two leaders in 2011 contract negotiations between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the UAW — Alphons Iacobelli, formerly FCA's labor-relations chief, and the late General Holiefield, then a UAW vice president — conspired with Mr. Holiefield's now-widow, Monica Morgan, to illicitly divert UAW-Chrysler National Training Center funds from 2009 through 2014. Mr. Iacobelli allegedly pocketed $1 million. Holiefield, Ms. Morgan and others allegedly got $1.2 million.
Because the indictment charges only Iacobelli and Morgan but mentions eight other unnamed FCA executives and UAW leaders, more charges and defendants are possible. Charged separately is former FCA financial analyst Jerome Durden, accused of helping Iacobelli, Holiefield and unnamed others by falsifying tax returns.
Both FCA and the UAW have denounced this alleged misconduct. FCA boss Sergio Marchionne maintains it didn't affect contract talks. But this sort of corruption is one reason why the UAW has had such a hard time organizing auto plants in the right-to-work South, such as Nissan's Mississippi factory.
And that's reason enough for auto workers to steer clear of UAW membership.