Editorials

Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Trib photo

Updated 2 hours ago

An offer they can't refuse: It sounds like a mob order during Prohibition: Popular-brand liquor suppliers have the “opportunity” to lower product-acquisition costs to the monopolistic Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board or face retail price increases. This, because of a numbskull reform that allows the PLCB to charge different markups on products. Ultimately the public pays. That's another reason to get state government out of the booze business, bag and baggage.

Cleaning up Tarentum: Borough officials have started a code-enforcement initiative to make sure residents take care of their properties. Police will be walking the streets three times a month to make sure people do what they're supposed to do: cutting the grass and disposing garbage among them. This is a commendable program that should ensure people keep up with their properties and should restore a sense of pride in our community.

The CTE scare: Much has been written about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, the debilitating condition associated with repeated head injuries in the NFL. Now comes word of a study that revealed shocking statistics about CTEs: 110 of 111 former players who donated their brains to research had the disease. The prevalence of CTEs should force football leagues, professional and not, to think differently about violence in the sport. Player safety should trump all else. The NFL should take the risk of CTE very seriously.

