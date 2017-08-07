Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Wikimedia Commons
Laurel Hill State Park

Updated 2 hours ago

The opposite of sportsmanship: The underbelly of youth sports is revealed in charges that a Homestead-based midget football association turned a blind eye to, and even encouraged, the hazing of younger players by older ones. Far removed from any sense of sportsmanship, this teaches bullies that such behavior is acceptable. And that's repugnant. The three officials from Camp Ruffhouse in Laurel Hill State Park, who face charges of endangering the welfare of children, will have their opportunity to defend themselves in court. Justice, however, is far more elusive for the alleged young victims.

Prison's evolving role: Drug treatment is becoming an increasing issue at the Westmoreland County Prison, where officials estimate that nearly three-quarters of the inmates require some drug-detox help. The trouble is finding space for programming, officials say — for which demand inevitably will increase. Here's an issue ripe for fresh thinking and innovation to curb recidivism and, hopefully, reform lives.

Critter caution: A skunk that tested positive for rabies in Carrick, Allegheny County, is a reminder to people out and about this summer to stay clear of stray animals, including unfamiliar pets. Most importantly, parents should warn children to avoid feral cats, kittens and various critters. And should an animal appear to be acting strange or threatening, stay clear. Contact your local animal control agency, police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The rabies virus can be fatal. Be safe this summer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.