Tuesday takes
The opposite of sportsmanship: The underbelly of youth sports is revealed in charges that a Homestead-based midget football association turned a blind eye to, and even encouraged, the hazing of younger players by older ones. Far removed from any sense of sportsmanship, this teaches bullies that such behavior is acceptable. And that's repugnant. The three officials from Camp Ruffhouse in Laurel Hill State Park, who face charges of endangering the welfare of children, will have their opportunity to defend themselves in court. Justice, however, is far more elusive for the alleged young victims.
Prison's evolving role: Drug treatment is becoming an increasing issue at the Westmoreland County Prison, where officials estimate that nearly three-quarters of the inmates require some drug-detox help. The trouble is finding space for programming, officials say — for which demand inevitably will increase. Here's an issue ripe for fresh thinking and innovation to curb recidivism and, hopefully, reform lives.
Critter caution: A skunk that tested positive for rabies in Carrick, Allegheny County, is a reminder to people out and about this summer to stay clear of stray animals, including unfamiliar pets. Most importantly, parents should warn children to avoid feral cats, kittens and various critters. And should an animal appear to be acting strange or threatening, stay clear. Contact your local animal control agency, police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The rabies virus can be fatal. Be safe this summer.