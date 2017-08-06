Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

In ObamaCare's wake: A rising tide of losers

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill after the Republican-controlled Senate was unable to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.' (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Updated 2 hours ago

As Congress moves on from the GOP's failure to repeal and replace ObamaCare, self-employed middle-income earners who don't qualify for health care subsidies will find themselves with increasingly limited alternatives.

Ultimately those who earn too much to receive subsidized coverage will contend with fewer and less-affordable private insurance options.

“The danger is that the previously insured are now at risk of becoming the new uninsured,” reports Jarrett Stepman for The Daily Signal.

Last year, as Medicaid enrollment increased by 2.25 million people, enrollment in private health coverage dropped by nearly 600,000 people, according to a Heritage Foundation study.

As for ObamaCare's presumptive winners, Mr. Stepman reminds that Medicaid delivers, “on average, poorer quality care and treatment than private plans.”

Add to that a report from Reuters that “hundreds” of counties risk losing access to private health coverage next year as insurers weigh pulling out of those markets.

Now that repeal is off the table, ObamaCare's warts — which didn't get much attention amid talk of repeal — are becoming plainly apparent. And simply pouring in more federal subsidies, as some suggest, won't fix it.

What's needed, as we've said previously, is a bipartisan, market-based solution to the rising tide of ObamaCare's problems — one that does not leave behind a raft of losers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.