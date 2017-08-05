Sunday pops
Updated 49 minutes ago
What's atop corporate executives' minds? They mentioned Amazon most during earnings calls and other corporate events over the 90 days ended July 31, which included its Whole Foods acquisition announcement. Per Bloomberg, Amazon had 635 mentions, while President Trump had just 162. The trend goes back at least a year, which includes Mr. Trump's surprising November win, and this has “become more pronounced over the past 30 days.” This sure puts a new spin on “word of mouth” for Amazon ... Before 47-year English professor Cheryl Copeland retired this spring from New Jersey's Camden County College, she gave 120 students a 100-question, on-paper, no-smartphones test of general knowledge. “Fewer than half the questions were answered correctly,” says Philly.com . “And no one aced the exam.” Some wrong answers identified Mona Lisa as a female artist, Moses as Jesus' father and novelist Alice Walker as the protagonist of “Alice in Wonderland.” It's another indictment of American education — and of how heavily today's collegians depend on the internet. ... The U.K. newspaper The Sun reports that one Joe Lee is “the world's first dedicated Donald Trump bookmaker” — for Paddy Power in Dublin, Ireland, where betting's legal. He's offering 2-to-1 odds on Trump being re-elected in 2020, 4-to-6 odds on Trump being impeached over alleged Russia links, and bets on Trump painting the White House gold and adding his own face to Mt. Rushmore. Just don't tell the Pennsylvania Legislature, which already has more than enough ideas about more legal gambling revenue.