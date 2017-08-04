Saturday roundup
“The Mooch comes, the Mooch goes, but the real news, the good news, is that there is now going to be order in the court of Donald Trump. … The battle to advance the Trump agenda will be waged in smart, disciplined fashion under a retired four-star general from the Marine Corps. And not a moment too soon.”
— Michael Goodwin, New York Post
“Black Lives Matter protesters shouted down former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell during a kid-friendly (Philadelphia) event Monday, saying ‘no politician will be safe' until justice is served in the fatal police-involved shooting of an armed black man. … Mr. Rendell said the activists had every right to protest at the event.”
— Jessica Chasmar, The Washington Times
“A former top Hillary Clinton adviser ... will not come around to welcoming Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and his supporters into the Democratic Party. In an 11-tweet rant, Peter Daou, a strategist and internet director for Clinton's presidential run in 2008, railed against Sanders and his followers, writing that they are ‘detrimental' ... .”
— Kathryn Covert, The Washington Free Beacon
“(T)he Economist released a YouGov poll revealing that 48 percent of self-identified conservative respondents would allow courts to impose fines on media outlets that publish ‘biased or inaccurate' stories. ... Today's efforts to undermine the First Amendment are very real. Far too much is at stake for conservatives to abandon its defense.”
— from a Washington Examiner editorial