The China tweet: A discordant gong

President Donald Trump's propensity to tweet first, and attempt to explain things later, makes for especially poor foreign policy, as evidenced by his recent tirade about China.

Following North Korea's launch of its second ballistic missile in less than a month, America's commander in chief tweeted: “I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet ... they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!”

The missive drew a predictable — and blunt — rebuke from Xinhua, China's state news agency, which called the president “quite a personality” then punched back: “(E)motional venting cannot become a guiding policy for solving the nuclear issue on the peninsula.”

Rather than a prudent U.S. strategy, Trump's tweet is a discordant gong. But Xinhua's editorial also misses the mark by suggesting that the U.S. is “spurning responsibility” for the nuclear nightmare promulgated by Pyongyang.

It was Beijing that stood by as its neighbor abandoned a Clinton-era nuclear agreement with the U.S. and developed nuclear weapons just across China's border. Trump needs to convince China that it's in Beijing's interest, primarily, to rein in its nettlesome neighbor and defuse this increasingly tense situation. Save any subsequent tweets for when that resolve is achieved.