Turnpike's unfair 'hammer': Out-of-staters' 'E-ZPass'

Even if the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's partial amnesty program for toll scofflaws didn't collect every dollar technically owed, it incentivized cheaters to pay, bringing in, as one official said, “revenue we didn't have a month ago.” Yet only Pennsylvanians were subject to this amnesty's “hammer” — suspending the vehicle registrations of those who don't settle up by last Friday's 7 p.m. deadline.

The state law that set that deadline “allows Pennsylvania to set up reciprocal agreements with other states to allow them to crack down on one another's violators, but those agreements haven't been finalized,” PennLive reports — even though “many” of the “top two dozen commercial violators” that the Turnpike Commission listed when pushing for that suspension power “were from out of state.”

Thus, the Turnpike Commission looked like it was cracking down — but not on all toll scofflaws. That's unfair to Pennsylvanians. All should be treated the same, but weren't: Out-of-state violators were eligible for the amnesty program, but when it came to suspending their vehicle registrations, they got what amounts to a special sort of E-ZPass.

Maximizing collections should have motivated the commission to have the necessary arrangements in place to suspend the registrations of both Pennsylvania and out-of-state scofflaws before starting the amnesty program — or to hold off until it did. Failing to do so speaks volumes about the commission's disregard for the people of its namesake state.