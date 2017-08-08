Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Honeybees bounce back

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A bee carries pollen from a wildflower along Calvary Hill Road near Hannastown. (Trib photo)

Updated 5 hours ago

There's some buzz-worthy news from the U.S. Department of Agriculture about America's struggling honeybees: This year, their numbers are up, and fewer honeybee deaths are attributed to Colony Collapse Disorder, which has puzzled scientists for more than a decade.

Bloomberg reports that a USDA survey of beekeepers owning at least five colonies, aka hives, found that as of April 1, commercial colonies' numbers were up 3 percent, to 2.89 million, compared to a year earlier. And the number of hives lost to CCD declined 27 percent, to 84,430, from 2016's first quarter to 2017's first quarter — a trend that continued for the survey's second-quarter numbers.

This doesn't mean that commercial honeybees are out of the woods yet. They're among indispensable pollinators, such as wild bees and monarch butterflies, that have declined 90 percent over the past two decades. More than 40 percent of beekeepers surveyed cited mites — including the varroa mite, a blood-sucking, beehive-only parasite — as harmful to their colonies. Many expressed concerns about pesticides, too.

Scientists continue to study the roles that CCD and pesticides play regarding honeybees. Beekeepers surely will sound alarms about any indication that this survey's hopeful findings are reversing. But it's encouraging that their efforts to bolster their honeybees' numbers and health seem to be working. That's good news for them, for farmers — and for everyone whose food supply depends largely on pollination.

