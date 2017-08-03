Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Lance: To tomato vandals in Tarentum. We realize a few cherry tomatoes don't amount to much, but the Friendship Garden is about growing food for people who may not be able to afford to buy it. You're not just smashing a few tomatoes. You're taking food out of your neighbors' mouths.

Laurel: To Tarentum's “Sweeps” program. “It's about time” — we're hearing that a lot from Tarentum residents happy that the borough is cracking down on junk-strewn properties and overgrown yards. Disheveled properties have an impact not only on the value of nearby homes but on the quality of life for everyone who lives near them. Other communities should take note.

On the “Watch List”: Plum schools' sex-abuse lawsuit settlements. Federal-court records show the district has settled a civil-rights lawsuit filed by a woman victimized at age 17 by a now-imprisoned teacher — but don't disclose the amount. That denies taxpayers their say about the deal before it's done and keeps them in the dark afterward. With another victim's lawsuit pending, when will Plum taxpayers know what all this litigation's costing them?

A correction: Last week we admonished Fawn Township officials for letting their comprehensive plan fall decades behind. We said that all township officials are volunteers. Not quite. Township supervisors are paid to attend meetings and for work they do on behalf of the township outside of meetings.