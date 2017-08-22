Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Screen time & teens' mental health: Follow Jobs' lead ...

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kevin Holesh said taking his iPhone to bed with him was one of the worst habits he had. He created Moment, an app that tracks iPhone use, to help him and others correct bad phone habits. (Moment)
Moment
Kevin Holesh said taking his iPhone to bed with him was one of the worst habits he had. He created Moment, an app that tracks iPhone use, to help him and others correct bad phone habits. (Moment)

Updated 1 hour ago

Smartphones and social media have many benefits. But for those born between 1995 and 2012, never knowing the pre-internet world and growing up with such technology, screen time is increasingly a mentally unhealthy obsession — which parents should address.

San Diego State University psychology professor Jean M. Twenge has researched generational differences for 25 years. Labeling these youngsters “iGen,” she writes for The Atlantic that she “noticed abrupt shifts in teen behaviors and emotional states” around 2012, “when the proportion of Americans who owned a smartphone surpassed 50 percent.”

Spending so much time on smartphones in their bedrooms, today's teens “are physically safer than teens have ever been.” But teen depression and suicide rates “have skyrocketed since 2011,” putting “iGen … on the brink of the worst mental-health crisis in decades.”

There's “compelling evidence” that smartphones are “making them seriously unhappy” — including an annual survey funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse since 1977. It links teens' increased screen time to higher likelihood of unhappiness, loneliness and suicide risk. Screen time also hinders social skills: “In the next decade, we may see more adults who know just the right emoji for a situation, but not the right facial expression,” Ms. Twenge writes.

“Even Steve Jobs limited his kids' use of the devices he brought into the world,” she notes. Given the detriments from kids' cloistered screen time, today's parents need to follow his lead.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.