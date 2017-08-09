Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Consumer-grade fireworks such as Roman candles, rockets, multiple-launch blocks and firecrackers would be legal in Pennsylvania under a bill passed by the state Senate. (Trib photo)

A Pennsylvania revenue-package proposal to expand the sale of fireworks to ones that have more bang — such as firecrackers and bottle rockets — won't make much of a “Pop!” in balancing the state's books: So-called middle-grade fireworks would add about $3 million in tax revenue, according to one estimate, while lawmakers are looking down the barrel at a $2 billion revenue hole. And because of lawmakers' continuing denial of the state's spending problem, a balanced budget is more than five weeks late. Want to see some real fireworks? Just wait and see what all this fiscal meandering is going to ultimately cost taxpayers. ... The case of the former Westmoreland County Housing Authority employee who worked in the agency's weatherization office and who allegedly finagled her way to more than $10,000 in illicit grant money is a cautionary tale in due diligence. Services like the weatherization program, financed by state Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Funds, are missing the mark if they're simply a handout rather than a focused hand-up. Cheryl Lynn Daniels' grant qualification should have been clear before any check was cut. Here's hoping she's an exception. ... And here's hoping authorities catch up with the miscreant who shot a kitten — twice — with a BB gun. The kitten was found along a road in Hostetter after a phone tip to a local humane officer. More than animal cruelty, this heinous act suggests a twisted mindset that could one day graduate to larger prey.

