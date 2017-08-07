Sessions & the press: Potshot at the messengers

It's outrageous that the government's top prosecutor would even suggest targeting journalists in a crackdown on White House leakers, potentially trampling the law.

To stem leaks that have infuriated, if not embarrassed, the Trump administration, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced an all-out campaign, calling this a matter of national security. But while saying he respects “the important role that the press plays,” Mr. Sessions added that his office is “reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas,” which compel journalists to provide information — such as revealing sources — or suffer the consequences, including jail time.

Protection from government officials' abuse is precisely why journalists have safeguards to do their jobs before they can be subpoenaed.

In short order Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein assured that the AG is going after government leakers, not journalists, and that suggesting this amounts to a press crackdown is an “overreaction.” We suppose that depends on how one interprets “reviewing policies.”

At issue is more than another mixed-up message from Team Trump. And, we remind, Sessions' remark doesn't exactly come out of the clear blue when President Trump, himself, has called the press “the enemy of the American people.”

If Sessions is so duly concerned about leakers of classified information, he should have taken up the legalities of that months ago, rather than take a poorly aimed potshot at the First Amendment.