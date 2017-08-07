Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Sessions & the press: Potshot at the messengers

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Getty Images)

Updated 2 hours ago

It's outrageous that the government's top prosecutor would even suggest targeting journalists in a crackdown on White House leakers, potentially trampling the law.

To stem leaks that have infuriated, if not embarrassed, the Trump administration, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced an all-out campaign, calling this a matter of national security. But while saying he respects “the important role that the press plays,” Mr. Sessions added that his office is “reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas,” which compel journalists to provide information — such as revealing sources — or suffer the consequences, including jail time.

Protection from government officials' abuse is precisely why journalists have safeguards to do their jobs before they can be subpoenaed.

In short order Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein assured that the AG is going after government leakers, not journalists, and that suggesting this amounts to a press crackdown is an “overreaction.” We suppose that depends on how one interprets “reviewing policies.”

At issue is more than another mixed-up message from Team Trump. And, we remind, Sessions' remark doesn't exactly come out of the clear blue when President Trump, himself, has called the press “the enemy of the American people.”

If Sessions is so duly concerned about leakers of classified information, he should have taken up the legalities of that months ago, rather than take a poorly aimed potshot at the First Amendment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.