Editorials

Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Prison's evolving role: Drug treatment is becoming an increasing issue at the Westmoreland County Prison, where officials estimate that nearly three-quarters of the inmates require some drug-detox help. The trouble is finding space for programming, officials say — for which demand inevitably will increase. Here's an issue ripe for fresh thinking and innovation to curb recidivism and, hopefully, reform lives.

National Night (or day) Out: The National Night Out observance began as a way to combat crime. Residents were asked to keep their outdoor lights on at night as a sign they are on the lookout for nefarious characters. But West Leechburg took that ball and ran with it, holding a daytime event to allow residents, especially children, to get up-close looks at local first responders and their gear. We can't think of a better way to battle crime than to foster close relationships between residents and those who work to protect them.

Flash in the pan: Pennsylvania's senators passed a state-funding proposal that would expand dramatically the types of fireworks residents legally could buy and use in the state. Favorites like Roman candles, bottle rockets and firecrackers all would be legal under the proposal and would provide tax revenue for the state. But the $3 million they estimate the move would bring in pales in comparison to the billions of dollars the state spends each year. Given the relatively small boost in revenue, we wonder if the risks to public safety are worth such a move.

