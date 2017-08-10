Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Jason Taylor poses with a bust of himself during the induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo)

Lance: To a “do as I say, not as I do” attitude toward dumping. “There's no reason we can't dump there,” North Huntingdon's public works director says of his department's practice of dumping corrugated pipes, rebar, concrete culverts, asphalt and fencing over a Hilltop Park hillside. Even if he's technically correct, the “optics” are awful: As the commissioner representing that area says, a homeowner would be cited for similar backyard dumping. The township must obey the same dumping rules it enforces for residents.

Laurel: To a new Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. Jason Taylor, the first Woodland Hills product so honored, was raised by a single mother. His journey from Turtle Creek to Canton is particularly remarkable because he didn't play football until he was a high school junior, thinking until then that he and other home-schooled students weren't eligible. Now, he's the definitive example to cite whenever anyone questions home-schooled kids' eligibility for scholastic sports.

An observation: Appointed in January to fill a vacancy on Allegheny County's Elizabeth Forward School Board, Richard M. Cummings, 34, is a GOP candidate for a full term this November. Records show him living in Elizabeth since November 2009 — but voting in North Huntingdon in 2010, 2012 and 2016. He faces multiple charges for voting illegally in Westmoreland County. Anyone seeking any elected public office should know better than to get into this sort of mess.

