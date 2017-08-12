Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Martin Shkreli makes a face as his attorney, Benjamin Brafman, talks about his client's reputation as they leave federal court in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli was recently convicted on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Federal prosecutors say he repeatedly misled investors in two hedge funds that failed and looted stock and cash from his pharmaceutical company Retrophin to repay them. It's people like Mr. Shkreli, who faces up to 20 years in prison, who give capitalism a bad name. … A Wisconsin vending-machine company lately asked its employees to allow microchip implants in their hands for door-opening and computer log-ins. Now, Pennsylvania Rep. Tina Davis, D-Bucks County, proposes prohibiting mandatory microchipping of government and private employees in Pennsylvania, per The Morning Call. Her Employee Subdermal-Microchip Protection Act also would require the state Department of Labor & Industry to investigate retaliation claims from workers who decline, and impose fines on violators. So, when a voluntarily chipped employee leaves for another job, does the “exit interview” become an “extraction interview”? … Pittsburghers are used to seeing driverless cars, but a presumed Aug. 3 sighting of one in Arlington, Va., turned weird. A reporter for NBC's D.C. affiliate discovered the vehicle had a driver — wearing a car-seat costume . The driver wouldn't talk, but the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute said the driver was doing research — “presumably about public reaction to driverless cars,” says Gizmodo. Looks like folks who've been using passenger-seat dummies to access HOV lanes will need to step up their game.

