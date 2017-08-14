Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Electronic components consisting mostly of televisions, microwaves and computers were stacked up earlier this year at Westmoreland Cleanways's Unity Township site.

An unrelenting nightmare: The fatal shooting of a 6-year-old West Mifflin boy by his brother, 10, with an unsecured 9mm pistol, according to police, is the latest incident in what's become an unending nightmare. Yet despite recurring tragedies, children are still getting seriously injured, or killed, by unsecured guns. There is no excuse for any gun to ever end up in the hands of a child. But sadly, to date, there remains no end to this nightmare.

Moving in: Plans to renovate the former LTV rolling mill in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood section got a shot in the arm with the news that Carnegie Mellon University's Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Institute will be its first tenant. It will occupy about two-thirds of the first three buildings planned for what's being called Mill 19. Also intriguing are plans calling for using solar panels to power the first two buildings. That will be interesting to see, given that sunshine usually disappears from these parts at the end of October — and doesn't reappear regularly until sometime in April.

Piling up: People looking to get rid of their old-fashioned tube TVs and other electronics are going to have to hold on to them a little longer. Westmoreland Cleanways has pushed back the resumption of drop-offs at its new site near Yukon until Jan. 1. Limited recycling options have led to outdated TVs getting dumped at thrift stores. As we've said, if people are expected to recycle their electronics responsibly, they should have sufficient and readily available options to do so.

