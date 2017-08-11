Saturday roundup
“Anti-oil activist groups organized diesel-powered buses for protesters traveling to Nebraska for a round of protests and marches against the Keystone XL Pipeline before state regulators determine the oil project's fate.”
— Chris White, The Daily Caller
“Al Gore's ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' drew a lukewarm response from moviegoers, ranking 15th at the box office in its first weekend of wide release and earning tepid reviews from audiences. ... Mr. Gore himself raised expectations by urging activists to buy tickets and pack theaters in order to send a message to the Trump administration.”
— Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times
“North Korean officials would do well to remind themselves of the nuclear threat they currently face. Because at this very moment, there are probably at least two Ohio-class U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarines on patrol in the Western Pacific.”
— Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner
“Democracy tends toward communism until the egalitarian dream proves unworkable, then it collapses into tyranny. ... Just look at Venezuela. ... Pure democracy, unbalanced by strong economic and property rights, ends up destroying the economy and property. If you endorse the proposition that everything a majority does is inherently legitimate, then you are on the side of (the late Hugo) Chavez.”
— Jon Cassidy, The American Spectator