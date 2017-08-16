Charters' positive influence: The power of competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The argument that charter schools drain resources from traditional public schools is decimated in a peer-reviewed statistical analysis that shows the exact opposite.

Most telling is that the study by Temple University professor Sarah Cordes doesn't pit charters against traditional schools. Rather, it shows the direct benefit to public schools when charters are in close proximity — the closer the better.

The study of 900,000 children in New York City public schools from 1996 to 2010 found test scores in English language arts and math increased in the public schools after charters opened in the same neighborhoods, according to media reports. Public schools that shared the same buildings with charters saw the largest gains. Additionally, public school students were 20 to 40 percent less likely to be left back in traditional schools and school attendance showed some improvement with charters nearby.

And contrary to claims that charters divert funding, Ms. Cordes' research showed per-pupil spending actually increased in neighboring public schools — up nearly 9 percent in those schools that shared space with charters.

What's clear from Cordes' research is the positive force of competition, despite the hue and cry against charters from the nation's largest teacher unions and, most recently, from the NAACP, which urges states to restrict charter-school growth and focus instead on traditional schools.

Here's hoping more research on this intriguing topic adds focus where it's warranted.