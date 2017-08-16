Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Charters' positive influence: The power of competition

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Murrysville Mayor Robert Brooks at the opening of the new 21st Century Cyber Charter School office in Murrysville. (Trib photo)
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Murrysville Mayor Robert Brooks at the opening of the new 21st Century Cyber Charter School office in Murrysville. (Trib photo)

Updated 1 hour ago

The argument that charter schools drain resources from traditional public schools is decimated in a peer-reviewed statistical analysis that shows the exact opposite.

Most telling is that the study by Temple University professor Sarah Cordes doesn't pit charters against traditional schools. Rather, it shows the direct benefit to public schools when charters are in close proximity — the closer the better.

The study of 900,000 children in New York City public schools from 1996 to 2010 found test scores in English language arts and math increased in the public schools after charters opened in the same neighborhoods, according to media reports. Public schools that shared the same buildings with charters saw the largest gains. Additionally, public school students were 20 to 40 percent less likely to be left back in traditional schools and school attendance showed some improvement with charters nearby.

And contrary to claims that charters divert funding, Ms. Cordes' research showed per-pupil spending actually increased in neighboring public schools — up nearly 9 percent in those schools that shared space with charters.

What's clear from Cordes' research is the positive force of competition, despite the hue and cry against charters from the nation's largest teacher unions and, most recently, from the NAACP, which urges states to restrict charter-school growth and focus instead on traditional schools.

Here's hoping more research on this intriguing topic adds focus where it's warranted.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.