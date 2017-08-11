Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Stigma & underreporting fatal ODs: Blurring addiction's toll

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A syringe used to inject heroin sits on a bedside table as EMS workers with Washington Ambulance & Chair revive a Washington County woman on her bedroom floor after she overdosed in December. EMS workers with Washington Ambulance & Chair administered Narcan within minutes to save her life. (Trib photo)

Updated 1 hour ago

In fighting opioid and heroin addiction, President Trump emphasized law enforcement just before declaring a national emergency. With opioid addicts turning to street drugs after prescriptions run out, his declaration must energize a public-health approach. That requires an accurate grasp of the problem — which makes a new study suggesting dramatic underreporting of fatal overdoses so important.

Reviewing thousands of 2008-14 death certificates, University of Virginia public policy and economics professor Christopher Ruhm “concluded the mortality rates were 24 percent higher for opioids and 22 percent higher for heroin than had been previously reported,” per NBC News. He cited Pennsylvania among five states where death certificates specified fatal drugs “only around half the time.”

Addiction's stigma feeds the underreporting of fatal ODs. As a Pennsylvania State Coroners Association spokeswoman said about death certificates, “Not every family member wants the public to know what drugs were all found in the deceased.”

A public-health approach counters that stigma.

Until public perception of addiction changes and better reporting clarifies the extent of fatal ODs and the resources needed to reduce them, what Mr. Ruhm called “the lack of reliable information on the drugs causing fatal overdoses” will make winning this battle harder than it should be.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.