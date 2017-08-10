Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Lance: To PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. Not the whole thing, just the plans to replace the bridge on Logan's Ferry Road in Plum near Entrance Drive. Plum officials have complained for years about a “hump” in the road there that creates a blind spot for vehicles using Entrance Drive. Yet, there are no plans to fix the hump when the road closes for the bridge project. Surely that could have been included in the plans, especially since state officials were aware long before the bridge plans were drawn up.

On the “Watch list”: Deer Lakes and New Kensington-Arnold teacher contracts. It looks like both districts could start the school year without new contracts. Deer Lakes' contract expired on June 30 and New Kensington-Arnold's runs out at the end of the month. Here's hoping negotiators in both districts understand the need to get these things wrapped up for students' sake.

Laurel: To our volunteer firefighters. We know we give these folks a lot of laurels, but they just keep earning them. Last weekend, a tire fire broke out at a Frazer salvage yard. As any firefighter can tell you, burning tires can be one of the most difficult blazes to extinguish. Six firefighters were injured, but the fire was out in a few hours. Such fires in other states have been known to burn for days or even longer. It just shows the value of these dedicated volunteers.

