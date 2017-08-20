Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

U.N. Watch: Seeds of terrorism

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (AP Photo)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (AP Photo)

Updated 50 minutes ago

Despite video, photo and social-media evidence of Palestinian children, some as young as 8, engaging in terrorist acts against Israeli citizens, the United Nations turns a blind eye to the bloodshed, according to a human rights group.

The secretary-general's 2017 annual report released earlier this year maintains there's “limited information … about the recruitment or use of children,” The Washington Free Beacon reports.

Yet in the aftermath of attacks in the fall of 2015 that left two Israelis dead and nine injured, the Palestinian U.N. representative declared at the U.N.'s headquarters, “We are so proud that in this popular uprising that has started almost two months ago, that the backbone of this uprising are the youth of Palestine,” according to the group Human Rights Voices.

This month the Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced legislation, the Taylor Force Act, which would cut U.S. funding to the Palestinian Authority unless it stops its “pay to slay” policy. Reportedly advanced by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the policy distributes millions of dollars in monthly payments to terrorists and their families. The legislation is named after an American killed by a Palestinian terrorist in Israel last year.

Yet in a world body where all manner of terrorism should be resoundingly denounced, there is reticence to address its very roots. And a potential pathway to peace in the West Bank and Gaza Strip is rendered inaccessible by the culture that permeates Turtle Bay.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.