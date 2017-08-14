Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Riots in Charlottesville: More division or reason?

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
AFP/Getty Images
A woman receives first-aid after a car ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Va. (AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 17 minutes ago

It was, as one pundit succinctly described it, “a revolting day in America”: a despicable Saturday rally by white supremacists spewing hatred in Charlottesville, Va., and met by counter-demonstrators until a maniac in a muscle car slammed into the latter, killing one woman and injuring 19 others.

From the pulpit of the presidency, in an opportunity to denounce the virulent extremists by name, Donald Trump waffled by generically condemning “violence on many sides.”

Then came the commentariat's finger-pointing, the snap judgments and, inevitably, the rush to find some higher political ground.

The events in Charlottesville touched off protests in Pittsburgh and around the country, as to be expected when blatant racism leads to what can be described only as a terrorist car attack. And in short order, the White House went into damage control, insisting that the president condemns “all forms of violence … and of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups.”

To be clear, there is no defense for the hatred espoused by people shouting devotion to Adolf Hitler. And, as National Review's Rich Lowry notes, if monuments like Robert E. Lee's in Charlottesville are “rallying points for neo-Nazis, maybe they really do need to go.”

But the undercurrents of what bubbled up in Charlottesville have been percolating for years. Now's the time to address them candidly with cooler heads and reason —and to put aside the petty politics that thrive on division.

