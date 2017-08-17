Laurels & Lances
Lance: To David Smith. His conviction on nine misdemeanor counts for repeatedly hindering traffic by riding his bicycle in the middle of local roads — including obstructing highways, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief — in six cases dating to 2012 makes the 58-year-old Hempfield resident a textbook example of a cyclist who doesn't “share the road.” And while cycling advocacy groups get points for not defending his dangerous riding, they lose just as many for not denouncing it.
An observation: Controversy over Roma immigrants in California Borough has eased with time and efforts to bridge cultural and language gaps and assist these families with such items as furniture and school supplies. Borough police have issued some citations to some of the newcomers, but no criminal charges. It's good to see folks getting along better. But this all could have gone more smoothly had federal immigration authorities communicated with borough officials and residents about the Roma, both before their arrival and since. Instead, speculation and rumor filled the informational void created by the feds' silence.
Laurel: To the Flight 93 National Memorial. The National Park Service has set a Sept. 10 groundbreaking for the memorial's final phase, the Tower of Voices. But its completion next year won't end Americans' solemn obligation to honor the heroic passengers who brought down the hijacked Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, at the memorial's Somerset County site. They deserve unending gratitude.