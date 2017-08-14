Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The measure of reform: In Pennsylvania's rush to bring its liquor laws into the 21st century, the state is selling liquor licenses to convenience stores at a dizzying pace. But care must be taken. At least one license is being contested because the business would operate within 300 feet of a school. State law doesn't prohibit that, per se, but the LCB says it needs to be convinced such a situation won't adversely affect the community. That argument needs to be made before the licenses are sold — not after.

A light in the darkness: While hatred and violence dominate the news and drug overdoses fill the morgues, it seems as though simple compassion for our fellow human beings has been eradicated. But Sarah Rowan proved that hope is not, in fact, lost. The 2008 Highlands High School grad is the Southwest Airlines employee who went out of her way to make sure a passenger had her chemotherapy medication. Thank you, Sarah, for lighting the way.

Piling up: People looking to get rid of their old-fashioned tube TVs and other electronics are going to have to hold on to them a little longer. Westmoreland Cleanways has pushed back the resumption of drop-offs at its new site near Yukon until Jan. 1. Limited recycling options have led to outdated TVs getting dumped at thrift stores. As we've said, if people are expected to recycle their electronics responsibly, they should have sufficient and readily available options to do so.

