Sunday pops
Updated 36 minutes ago
Accused of pocketing about $65,000 in Los Angeles Unified School District funds as its food services director, David Binkle pleaded not guilty Aug. 8 to 15 felony counts, the Los Angeles Times reports. Then-first lady Michelle Obama had hailed his work during her anti-childhood-obesity push. What's really hard to stomach is abuse of the public's trust — and tax dollars. … Accused of corruption, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu borrowed from President Trump's script at an Aug. 9 rally of his Likud Party, saying mainstream media are “the same thing” as “the left,” running “fake news” and a “witch hunt against me and my family,” per The Associated Press. The next day, Mr. Trump seemingly borrowed from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, saying of his fraught relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, per the Washington Examiner, “It is what it is.” Perhaps this staff-shuffling White House should remind new arrivals of another “Tomlinism”: “The standard is the standard.” … Technologies for lane-keeping and avoiding “blind spot” vehicles and rear-end collisions are “degrading driving skills,” Bloomberg reports. “Without question, technology is making drivers lazier and less attentive,” says a Kelley Blue Book official. Oh, for the days when “leave the driving to us” brought Greyhound buses to mind. … Some “path of totality” maps on Twitter show such things as the best spots to see both Monday's eclipse and Bigfoot or UFOs. Perhaps we'll finally learn whether Bigfoot and E.T. use special solar-filtering glasses to watch eclipses safely.