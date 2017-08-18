Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges a welcome from the military officers during his visit to Korean People's Army's Strategic Forces in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
“Nuke-happy North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un might be the way he is because he suffers from 'roid rage, doctors say. There's widespread speculation ‘in the medical community that he has gout, and one of the treatments for gout is steroids,' Dr. Rock Positano of the Hospital for Special Surgery told me. ‘This fellow could be manifesting 'roid rage.'”

— Richard Johnson, New York Post

“Punching Nazis in the public square might make you feel good but it puts you a half-step closer to accepting that it's all right to run down the Nazi-punchers in the public square.”

— Eric Boehm, Reason.com

“(T)hose who march under a banner of racism and white supremacy today are ... traitors who reject America's founding ideals. They are not taking America back; they are trying to undo everything that makes America great. Those of us who believe in freedom, equality and self-governance must not be silent.”

— Scott Rasmussen, Townhall

“If I had my way, the Republican party — starting with Trump — and the conservative movement would tell the alt-Right ... to take their frog and their torches and their buzzwords — ‘globalist' and all the rest — and stuff it. I think that, if conservatism gets associated in the public mind with nationalism, populism, demagoguery, grievance, race-consciousness, and tribalism, we are cooked. And the country too.”

— Jay Nordlinger, National Review's The Corner

